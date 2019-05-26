Amakorokoza told to end violence

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Larry Mavima has implored small-scale miners from the province to desist from engaging in violence.

Miners in the province are constantly involved in machete fights as turf wars over shafts continue to rise in the mining towns like Zvishavane, Shurugwi, Zhombe and Kwekwe.

Speaking during the launch of a mechanisation programme initiated by the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) and Pablo’s Investments, Minister Mavima said the increase in turf wars was worrisome.

“I want to encourage small-scale miners to shun greed and violent behaviour, as such kind of behaviour is stifling production. Robberies, thuggery life, machete attacks any form of violence has no place in the mining sector. The increase of violence is worrisome and we are working hard to put a stop to such behaviour,” he said.

He said miners should stick to their claims and not mine beyond their designated areas.

“We have realised that violence is instigated by those miners who want to mine in other people’s claims. So, if we avoid that, then I’m sure violence will be a thing of the past. Any miner who is caught trespassing in other people’s mines or anyone who engages in violent activities will be dealt with thoroughly. We will not tolerate any violence in the area and in the other mining areas,” he said.

Minister Mavima encouraged small-scale miners to reclaim pits after completing their mining activities.

“This programme should help bring sanity to operations of our small-scale miners. This is only possible where there is a collaboration between Ministry of Mines and artisanal miners. I call upon miners to ensure that they conduct land reclamation at all times so that we preserve the environment for future generations,” he said.

Minister Mavima said with adequate support, small-scale miners can become big miners in the mining sector. Sunday News