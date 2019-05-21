Immigration Department disown website

By Columbus Mabika

The Department of Immigration has disowned a website which uses the dormain www.zimbabwevisa.com.

In a statement, the Department said some of its clients who required online visas prior to visiting Zimbabwe tendered their applications using this parallel website.

“The Department is inundated with complains from clients alleging to have tendered their online visa applications and were not served with the standard confirmation of receipt tracking number or determination of their applications were not submitted on the official website,” reads the statement.

“The Department of Immigration wishes to reiterate that it has no relationship with www.zimbabwevisa.com, neither has it contracted its owners to process any visa on its behalf.” The Chronicle