Brawling Ghanaian music stars freed on bail

Two rival music stars in Ghana, who were involved in a brawl at an awards ceremony on Saturday night, have been released on bail, police said.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale would be arraigned in court at a later date, police added, without specifying the charges they are likely to face.

A third person accused of using pepper spray during the brawl had also been released on bail, police said.

The on-stage fight broke out after Stonebwoy went to collect a prize at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ceremony in the capital, Accra, on Saturday.

“The police in no uncertain terms condemn the disturbance and assure the public and fans that it will handle the case with the needed attention it deserves,” the police statement added.

Video footage of the brawl appeared to show Stonebwoy holding a gun, but police made no reference to in their statement.

Stonebwoy has apologised for getting involved in the brawl. BBC News