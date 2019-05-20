Young Igwe ready to launch 4th album

By Michael Magoronga

Sungura musician, Peter ‘Young Igwe’ Moyo has set May 30 as the date for the launch of his much-anticipated fourth offering. Titled ‘Mwana WeMurozvi’, the album will be launched at East Point (former Jazz 105) in Harare.

Recorded with the help of most Utakataka Express Band members who had abandoned ship when Peter took over the band, the new offering is expected to prove the young musician’s critics wrong.

The young artist said he has invited a lot of artistes to the launch which will also serve as a commemoration of his late father, Tongai. The invited artistes, Peter said, will take turns to perform some of Tongai’s songs.

“I’ve invited many artistes to come and grace the event. Most of them will perform my father’s songs as the show will celebrate the late music guru,” said Young Igwe.

From the six tracks on the album, Peter has already dropped a video for the track ‘Sarapavana’.

“That video served as a breakthrough for me as people started to take me seriously after I released it. Fans will also notice that there’s great improvement on this album from voice to the message carried on the songs.

“I owe it to the band members who came back to assist and taught me a thing or two about music.”

Spencer Kumbulani, Saviour Karikodzi, Evidence ‘Baba Gari’ Tabaruku and chanter Shiga Shiga who formed an integral part of the Utakataka outfit during Tongai’s days have returned to the fold after they abandoned the band initially when they failed to find common ground with Peter. The Chronicle