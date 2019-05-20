SA not Rosy: Cheesebouy

By Praise Masvosva

South Africa based music promoter, Cheesebouy – real name Tawanda Mugauri – said life in South Africa is not as rosy as people think.

The Mabvuku bred businessman said he is contemplating coming back home for good early next year.

H-Metro’s entertainment Reporter PRAISE MASVOSVA (PM) caught up with Cheesebouy (TM) who was in the country for the burial of his colleague Simbarashe “Badman” Mwale who succumbed to bone cancer recently.

PM: How are you surviving in the foreign land?

TM: South Africa is not rosy as many would think. I am just hustling in South Africa trying to make ends meet.

As you know things are not well again in Zimbabwe people go to South Africa is search of greener pastures, so I am an agent who facilitate papers for them.

One cannot work without proper documents in a foreign land, it’s a bit tough to get papers these days so I help them to get them.

Uko kunotoda vanhu vakasimba moyo but home is the best.

PM: As a promoter how are you marketing your shows in SA?

TM: We market our shows on social media through Facebook, WhatsApp groups and we even do posters.

We have created a WhatsApp group of people who are based in Pretoria where we discuss issues affect us.

PM: Artistes are being duped by promoters in South Africa, is it true?

TM: Yah true, some promoters arrange shows without adequate money. They will be hoping to get money after the gate takings so if the show flops they will run away.

As a result, it will leave artistes stranded.

Some promoters are greedy, they only want to make money but do not want to maintain or respect the contract.

PM: Are you also engaging other artistes from other countries or you’re only biased towards Zimbabwe?

TM: My brother honestly I am biased towards Zimbabwe and Zim dancehall to be specific. I might be away from home but all what I do support Zim music.

I only hold shows with Zimbabwean artistes because it’s cheap to organise and it does not require a lot.

South Africans are a bit expensive and it requires some papers to engage them, so I just do what is readily available.

When I started promoting music in Pretoria we were only attracting Zimbabweans but nowadays we attract different nationalities.

PM: Of all the shows which you held which one was the best?

TM: All the shows which I hold are equally good but the best was my birthday bash which I held in 2016.

Soul Jah Love and Tocky Vibes were behind the show. It attracted a large crowd.

PM: Which show was your worst?

TM: My worst show was involving Ricky Fire and Trevor Dongo. The show came a few days after uprisings in South Africa so people were afraid to come out for the show.

PM: Why do you promote music?

TM: I do it because of my love for music. If I had a good voice I should have been singing.

In promoting music you get less money or even flop, in other words I am saying we don’t make much money with shows here but it’s for the love of the industry.

PM: Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

TM: My aim is to come back home if possible next year and continue promoting music.

I grew up in Mabvuku and my prayer is to promote all the talented people regardless of area of speciality.

PM: How are you related with artistes?

TM: I wish all artistes are like Freeman and his management. I am close to most of them.

I have worked with all the big names like Winky D, Macheso, Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz and Freeman among others.

PM: Tell us more about your upcoming events?

TM: On June 2, I am hosting Freeman in Pretoria where he is expected to have a one off show. Freeman has never put a wrong foot in Pretoria.

I am also planning to hold my birthday bash which will be held in September.

I will be turning 34.