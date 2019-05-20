‘Hubby’s mistress visits my house’

By Kudzaishe Chikuturudzi

A Harare woman has accused her husband’s mistress of constantly visiting her matrimonial home whenever she is not around.

Bertha Tapirei made the revelation at the Harare Civil Court where she applied for protection from her husband’s lover Sharon Maruva.

Tapirei also accused Maruva of physical and verbal abuse.

“We stay in the same neighbourhood and she has been telling everyone that she will be married to my husband soon.

“She has been sending me messages insulting me and attacks me with stones each time she sees me passing.

“She wants me to leave my husband so that she takes over my marriage,” said Tapirei

Tapirei told the court that her children were also being abused.

“Each time she comes in my absence, my children tell me and sometimes she spends the night when I am at work.

“My husband also lies that he will be going for night shifts but spending nights at Sharon’s place.” said Tapirei.

Sharon told the court that she was once Bertha’s friend and she used to check on her children when she wasn’t around.

“I have never visited her husband when she is not around but only used to check on her children when no one was home.

“We used to be friends but I don’t know why she has suddenly turned against me.

“She thinks that because I am single means I am going to snatch her husband,” said Sharon.

Presiding magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted the protection order in favour of Tapirei. H-Metro