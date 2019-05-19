By Langton Nyakwenda

That Highlanders have scored two goals in over 10 and half hours of football, at an average of a goal after more than five hours, sums up the dismal state in which the domestic top-flight’s oldest team finds itself in.

Bosso are yet to win in seven league matches, they have four points out of a possible 21 and sit second from bottom ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture against Herentals at Barbourfields this afternoon.

Madinda Ndlovu, who strangely received the backing of the club’s executive during the week, has a 19 per cent pass mark going into Highlanders’ eighth game of the season, ironically Bosso’s worst start in over three decades.

This is sad for Highlanders, the first team to win the league title in the Premiership era in 1993 and the first one also to win the championship four times in a row when they dominated between 1999 and 2002.

Bosso’s current state is painful for their multitude of fans, including club honorary president and one of the most experienced football administrators in the land, Ndumiso “Yours Truly” Gumede, who says the Bulawayo giants has never endured this horrible start since “maybe back in the early 1970s.”

“The first thing is to accept that this a very bad start, the last time we endured this kind was way back in the early 1970s,” a worried Gumede told The Sunday Mail Sport.

“Highlanders celebrate 100 years of existence in six years’ time and Gumede does not want a catastrophe hitting his beloved team between now and then.

“In exactly six years’ time, the club will celebrate 100 years of existence and it would be very sad if we were to celebrate that nice feat outside the top league.

“But I am pretty sure everything will be back in place soon,” Gumede said. “The club seems to have been affected by that industrial action by the players that took place just before the season.

“The board is seized with the matter and have had meetings with the executive and the technical team to see how early they can get back to the winning ways.

“But such is football, back then there was a team called Mashonaland United which used to compete with Highlanders before it became Zimbabwe Saints, which is now defunct.

“It’s not like we want that to happen to Bosso but in football, anything can happen.”

Despite Highlanders coach Ndlovu appearing to be throwing in the towel in recent post-match interviews, the legendary former Bosso winger was once again assured of the backing of the club’s executive, who gave him the nod to continue leading the dressing room.

“We have a very youthful, delightful and able squad with appetite for success, so I have no doubt that once it discovers its mojo, we shall all be treated to good results for the better part of the season,” Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlope said in a statement.

The situation at Highlanders is so dire such that Herentals, who failed to beat Bosso and could not score against the Bulawayo giants in back to back league fixtures last season, are fancying their chances this time around.

Bosso beat The Students 2-0 in Harare before completing the double with a 1-0 victory at what used to be their fortress – Barbourfields – in the reverse league fixture.

But Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa thinks today’s fixture presents his charges with a perfect chance to break the Bosso jinx.

“We are looking to capitalize on their (Highlanders) poor form.

“Remember, we have been doing well against these big teams. We beat Dynamos at Rufaro and recently we held FC Platinum at Mandava, that on its own is strong motivation going into this fixture.

“However, while we are prepared for them, we should not forget that Highlanders are a big team which deserves respect,” said Mutiwekuziva.

Fixtures

Manica Diamonds v TelOne (Gibbo), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Mandava), CAPS United v Mushowani Stars (NSS). The Sunday Mail