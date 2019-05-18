Police recover dynamite, explosives

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he was found in possession of dynamite and various other explosives at a roadblock along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway in Bubi.

Godknows Nkomo is still assisting police with investigations while his accomplice is still at large after disappearing at the roadblock.

The duo was travelling in a Toyota Granvia.

The incident occurred at around 9:40pm and it is suspected that they wanted to smuggle the explosives to South Africa.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police officers at a security roadblock at the 209km peg stopped a Toyota Granvia and one of the occupants excused himself and disappeared.

“Police then searched the vehicle and recovered seven dynamites, 275 capped fuses, four rolls of nylon coated detonating cables that were stashed in a sack, a small bag and a satchel,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said after being questioned, all the occupants in the vehicle indicated that the person who disappeared was the owner of the explosives.

Investigations carried out led to the arrest of Nkomo who was still in the vehicle.

In another related incident, police in Norton have also arrested six men for illegal possession and transportation of explosives.

“The incident occurred on 11th May 2019 along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Norton, the suspects’ car was searched by police officers and they found 29 emulite explosives and loose dagga.

“Explosives are dangerous and should be handled with care by people who are properly licenced to do so,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The two incidents come after a Zimbabwean woman was recently arrested while smuggling an assortment of explosives into South Africa through Beitbridge Border Post.

The woman has since appeared in court and denied bail by a Musina Magistrate.

Linda Katiyo (38) was arrested by Musina police on April 28 at 8am during routine border searches.

South Police Services (SAPS) Limpopo province spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the accused was remanded in custody to May 21 pending further police investigations.

She said Katiyo, who was travelling in a bus from Zimbabwe, was arrested during routine police operations at the border.

“The bus that she was travelling in had just crossed over when it was directed to the searching bay for inspection.

“During the search, two hundred units of Superpower 90 Blasting cartridges were recovered in her luggage wrapped inside plastic bags.

“The origin and destination of these explosives will be determined by the ongoing police investigations. Police investigations are still continuing,” said Cst Manamela.

Meanwhile, police in Beitbridge have arrested a Revival Bus Crew who were travelling from South Africa en-route to Bulawayo after a contraband of dagga was discovered in the luggage compartment of the bus.

The incident occurred on May 11 at the Beitbridge Border Post.

When the bus was searched, police recovered a blue 25 litre container with 936 twists of dagga and four paperbags with loose dagga. The Herald