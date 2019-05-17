V Candy supports Clive Malunga

By Nyasha Kada

Popular radio presenter V Candy has backed musician Clive Malunga on his journey to ‘celibacy’. The 28-year-old claims she is also on the same journey as she wants to be closer to God.

V Candy, who was recently teased by popular businessman Wicknell Chivayo for allegedly having casual sex for about five to six times a week with flamboyant businessman Ginimbi, said she has not had sex since 2016 after she gave birth to her son.

V Candy said it is very possible to abstain if one is seriously determined.

“I’m on a spiritual journey and sex is one of the things I’m living without.

“Sex is so draining to the body and mind if not yoked with the right person; soul ties are some of the worst things that can bind you and your progress in life.

“So I made a decision to just do without it.

“It’s not easy but if one is determined they can do it as well,” said V Candy.

She added:

“I was so glad to read about Malunga’s experience, people make it seem like it’s impossible and not doable but to see a gentleman like Malunga sharing his experience, is so encouraging to know I’m not alone.

“Sex is overrated, the youths are rushing to have their virginity broken so they can share stories because nowadays unlike long back it is actually cool to be having sex, risking their health and future, at the end of the day one should do what works for them.”

She however said she almost indulged in sex last year when she started dating as she faced pressure from her then partner.

V Candy said she managed to overcome and is now dating a partner who is also abstain.

She also started a campaign urging people to get tested and know their HIV status.

She recently posted a video showing her HIV status on her various social media story lines.

As was exclusively revealed in yesterday’s paper, Malunga has sent tongues wagging after he claimed he has not had sex since 2002 when he divorced his wife.

Fans and social media users have been debating whether it’s true or not that Malunga has clocked 17 years without sex.

Malunga insists he has been abstaining from sex and he even challenged women who claim to have bedded him after his divorce to come forward. H-Metro