Robert Marawa receives major support after being sacked by SuperSport

By Cebelihle Bhengu |Timeslive|

Sportscaster Robert Marawa has been thrust to the top of Twitter’s trends list as reaction pours in following his announcement that he has been sacked by SuperSport.

“I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV,” Marawa tweeted.

I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV… I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I've worked with at Supersport! ✌🏼✌🏼 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van der Berg confirmed that Marawa had been sacked from the broadcaster, citing restructuring as the reason.

“SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa.”

His followers have expressed shock and sadness at the news.

One day u will ALL know. It will cost me my life but u will know. — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

A whole #RobertMarawa fired via a text message wow 😢a person who worked for them since 2006 then they don’t bid a farewell. Marawa is one of the kind, a rare talent. He deserved a big farewell. Even Mr. President wasn’t gna mind attending. Much respect "Gqimmmm sheleleeeee!". pic.twitter.com/1PN2y0WfNg — G.S Maku (@gopolang6) May 17, 2019

#RobertMarawa we will just vent here on Twitter. Therz no1 who is going to cancel their dstv subscription including robert himself. We darkies r something else, after 2 days we wud hv all 4gt bout dis nd date my family will be trending meaning no1 canceled subscription. Sad truth pic.twitter.com/BQlZCMnXXh — Ray (@323i) May 17, 2019

This is madness, they still fight you even now. Don't give up Rob. — #MaritzburgSurvivesPlayoffs🏃⚽🗣📸💼 (@macxphonic) May 16, 2019

I think #RobertMarawa is in stage where he can open his own Sports Channel and hopefully give upcoming sports presenters a shot at this…first the SABC, now Supersport. What rubbish way to treat a big gun like him — Confidence Ledwaba (@ConfyLedwaba) May 17, 2019

That’s why they removed him on Extra Time they were preparing to remove him, this people are Evil. It’s high time we exercise our power and unsubscribe to this nonsense #RobertMarawa — MrLSir (@InfoLuckynt) May 17, 2019

Your employer has no shred of integrity. Honestly Robert has no business being afflicted with such conduct. Imagine how they treat people closed doors. Despicable!!! Sies — ParrotOS (@MokoenaDee) May 16, 2019

@SuperSportTV just so you know…. Only reason I kept paying your ridiculously high subscription was because of sport. And for me #RobertMarawa is synonymous with sport! Mind you not just football for me. You lose @robertmarawa, then you lose me as a subscriber! — Sir TK Tokologo Matlala (@tokollom) May 17, 2019

Most of these big companies are ran by greedy and heartless mafias who don't want to be confronted or told when they are doing something wrong. You speak out, you're deemed as a loudmouth and they'll do everything they can to silence you. #RobertMarawa #FreshBreakfast — Simphiwe Nyembe (@Spyanco) May 17, 2019