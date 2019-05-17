Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

MediaNewsSports

Robert Marawa receives major support after being sacked by SuperSport

8,767 0

By Cebelihle Bhengu |Timeslive|

Sportscaster Robert Marawa has been thrust to the top of Twitter’s trends list as reaction pours in following his announcement that he has been sacked by SuperSport.

Robert Marawa
Robert Marawa

“I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV,” Marawa tweeted.

Related Articles

‘Racism has not played any role’ as SuperSport, black…

10,295 0

SABC boss orders probe into Robert Marawa’s reappointment

15,884 0

SABC blows R5 million to woo Marawa

35,388 80

SuperSport open door for Kaitano

14,308 20

SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van der Berg confirmed that Marawa had been sacked from the broadcaster, citing restructuring as the reason.

“SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa.”

His followers have expressed shock and sadness at the news.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

V Candy supports Clive Malunga

7,954 0

Janet Manyowa speaks on ‘rival’ Ivy Kombo

7,968 0

Mhere’s brother dies

15,687 0
1 of 15,862