Nyoni sparks Chapungu win

By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United’s speed merchants, Gabriel Nyoni and Phineas Bhamusi, have terrorised defenders since the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season started.

But, at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, it was another speedy winger, Ian Nyoni, who overshadowed them and inspired Chapungu to a deserved win over the Green Machine.

The diminutive livewire winger was so dominant he reduced Valentine Ndaba into someone who resembled an amateur player, leading coach Lloyd Chitembwe to pull him out.

Goals either side of the half from Brighton Mugoni and Patrick Kumbula won the day for the impressive Gweru airmen but it was Nyoni who stole the limelight with a man-of-the-match show.

The other Nyoni, who plays for the Green Machine, had given the Harare giants the lead with a 17th minute bullet, which was his fourth for the season, after controlling the ball inside the box from a setpiece.

However, Makepekepe were punished for committing the cardinal sin of going to sleep, at crucial periods of the game, after they conceded two minutes before the break and again two minutes after half-time.

The result catapulted the Air Force of Zimbabwe side to the top of the table, equal on 16 points with Caps United.

Their assistant coach, Clement Mugari, dedicated the victory to head coach Rodwell Dhlakama who missed yesterday’s assignment due to ill-health.

“We had a game plan. The plan was to cut the supply and our guys did well to cut the supply line from the midfield and the defence.

“We knew Method (Mwanjali) would string all those passes forward so we wanted to limit those passes and I think we succeeded.’’

Chitembwe conceeded defeat.

“We knew that one day we will lose a game and this is one result that, personally, I will take with pride having gone for six games (unbeaten) with very good five wins,’’ he said.

“At the same time the performances were excellent.

“At the end of the day it’s all about making sure that we control certain crucial moments. The early stages and the later stages of the game are equally crucial but, like I said, there was a lapse of concentration.’’

Teams

Caps Utd: P. Chigumba, V. Musarurwa, V. Ndaba (R. Chitiyo, 61st min), M. Mwanjale, G. Goriyati, B. Sarupinda, P. Bhamusi, J. Ngodzo, G. Nyoni, J. Zhuwawu, D. Chungwa

Chapungu: T. Shumba, E. Chitauro, H. Mugoniwa, C. Kwaramba, B. Mbavarira, E. Muzanenhamo, I. Nyoni (E. Chirape, 86th min), A. Tavarwisa, B. Mugoni, N. Hunga (P. Marufu, 79th min), P. Kumbula (M. Mavuto, 82nd min). The Chronicle