Mhere’s brother dies

By Praise Masvosva

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere’s brother Lovemore died yesterday in South Africa. Lovemore was involved in accident last month and succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

He was 38.

The late truck driver is survived by two children and a wife.

Mathias confirmed the incident and was not able to open up much as he was devastated.

“My brother died in South Africa where he was nursing wounds following a road accident he was involved in last month.

“I am in pain my brother. I was in South Africa to see him but I came back home last week.

“He was my elder brother and he was the third born in our family.

“We are yet to hold a meeting as a family and see how best the body can be repatriated home,” he said before breaking into tears.

The Favour singer further told this publication that the much publicised album has been postponed to a further date.

“I have cancelled my album launch due to this incident.

“As I have told you earlier on, everything was ready but for now I am postponing it to a later date.

“I am mourning my brother who died after suffering for almost a month,” he said.

A close family member also said Lovemore has been on life support for several days.

“The situation was not looking good, Lovemore anga atambura but we all wished for the best but God took him to a safe place.

“The accident was a fatal one and he was lucky not to perish on the spot.

“The doctors tried their best but God himself saw it worth to take him away today.

“He was in pain, it’s unfortunate we lost our close family member,” said one of the close family member. H-Metro