Gold dealer shoots man dead

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe gold dealer on Tuesday appeared before a Kwekwe Magistrate facing murder charges after he fatally shot a man who was playing snooker during a fight with his friends.

Canisio Misi (36) of 6269 Golden Acres, Kwekwe, who had been drinking beer with his friends, allegedly drew a pistol and fired random shots during the altercation.

Misi was remanded in custody to June 4 by Kwekwe Magistrate Miss Vimbai Mtukwa.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mrs Ethel Bhumure alleged that on May 12 around 9pm, Misi was drinking beer at Yellow Snake Mine Shops in the company of friends, Spencer Pande, Farai Nengure and one Isaac.

A misunderstanding arose among them which degenerated into a fight.

Misi then pulled out his CZ Pistol and fired some random shots and one of the bullets hit Brighton Muzanarwo, who was playing snooker nearby and had nothing to do with the scuffle leading to his instant death. The Herald