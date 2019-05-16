Zikeeper grateful

By Fiona Ruzha

Warriors goalkeeper Edmore ‘Zikeeper’ Sibanda is grateful for another national team call up saying it is a sign his efforts are being recognised.

Zikeeper is part of the provisional team, which will play in the Cosafa tournament end of month and possibly at Afcon in June.

The former CAPS United goalie has been in good form playing for his South Africa side.

“I am very happy and excited at the same time because I have been granted another opportunity to represent my country.

“You know when you get this national call ups it clearly means that your efforts are being recognised and I am grateful of that.

“It’s everyone’s dream to be part of the squad that’s why I don’t take this opportunity lightly,” he said.

New goalie Elvis Chipezeze was also added to the squad meaning that they will be stiffer competition on selecting who will play.

Zikeeper said competition is part of the game.

“Stiff competition has always been there in football, it’s all part of the game and it is what makes football tick so it’s nothing unexpected.

“Because as players we live and breathe competition,” he said.

First choice goalkeeper George Chigova will miss the opening match against Egypt, because of suspension and Zikeeper is likely to take his place.

“Nobody wants to shame the nation its every player’s intention and dream to do well every time they step on the pitch be it for which ever club at any level, everyone wants to do good.

“Therefore, if given the opportunity I will do my best.

“Obviously, Egypt is a strong side but we still want to win.

“Remember there was a team which pulled off a win in DRC who hadn’t lost a game at home so anything is possible in football.

“Like I said, it’s not going to be easy,” he said. H-Metro