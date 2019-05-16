Taylor joins new kids on the block

By Eddie Chikamhi

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain, Brendan Taylor, is back to full fitness and set to join the new kids on the block, the Alistair Campbell High Performance Programme.

ACHPP are scheduled to become the fifth franchise in the domestic cricket league this season.

Taylor, who has been out of action for the last three months recovering from a right calf muscle tear he sustained in a Pakistan Super League game earlier in the year, has confirmed he will leave Mid-West Rhinos.

He has been back in the nets preparing for the Chevrons’ upcoming tours.

Zimbabwe are expected tour the Netherlands for two ODIs and two Twenty20 internationals set for next month.

This will be followed by a tour of Ireland where they play a three-match ODI series and three T20Is in July.

The wicketkeeper/batsman will then return home for the domestic competition where he hopes to add experience and mentorship to the young players in the ACHPP teams.

“I look forward to joining this young exciting side full time as my new franchise team. The next generation needs to be our focus,” said Taylor.

ACHPP, which is the brainchild of another former Chevrons skipper Alistair Campbell, is structured along the same lines as Tatenda Taibu’s Rising Stars which, unfortunately, folded because of lack of funding.

Campbell confirmed Zimbabwe Cricket will introduce a fifth domestic franchise side this season where his side will also be involved.

“In consultation with Zimbabwe Cricket and, in so far as dealing with their vision is concerned, both sides have decided that there will be a fifth side in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket competition this year and that fifth side will be made up of players from ACHPP.

“The participants in the ACHPP will playing in First Class cricket in Zimbabwe this next season. Not only First Class, List A and the T20 Cup as well.

“It promises to be truly an amazing year,” said Campbell.

ACHPP, who are coached by former Zimbabwe international Gary Brent, have just embarked on their winter programme with a host of upcoming cricketers under their wings.

ACHPP team for the winter programme

Brian Mudzinganyama 2. Alvin Chiradza 3. Marshal Takodza 4. Gregory Dollar 5. Daniel Zvidzai 6. Clive Chitumba 7. Kudakwashe Macheka 8. Tanunurwa Makoni 9. Manson Chikore 10. Davis Murowendo 11. Charlton Chuma 12. Dylan Hondo. The Herald