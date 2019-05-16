Mzembi ‘placed on SA wanted list’

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Former tourism minister, Walter Mzembi has been placed on the South Africa wanted list as the State is making efforts to secure his attendance for trial.

Addressing the court, prosecutor Brian Vito said initial efforts to have Mzembi ‘informally’ returned to Zimbabwe had proven to be futile so they had now engaged Interpol for him to be formally on the wanted list.

Vito tendered the letter written by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to Interpol to ensure the deportation of Mzembi.

Responding to the application, defence counsel Farai Mushoriwa who is representing Mzembi’s accomplices Aaron Mushoriwa and Miriam Sangarwe opposed the umpteenth postponement that was being sought by the State.

“The document tendered is of no effect as it doesn’t constitute the requirements of the Extradition Act which requires the issuance of a warrant of arrest giving particulars of the offence, sworn statement of the investigating officer and an affidavit from the prosecutor general.

“The effect of the document placed before the court is that the court will be hamstrung for the next ten years as they have no idea of where Mzembi is so they should do the humane thing and remove the alleged accomplices from remand.

“The State wanted to unlawfully abduct Mzembi and violate his rights of movement which they found impossible due to the large population in South Africa,” said Mushoriwa.

Brian Vito made an undertaking to have charges withdrawn from Mzembi’s accomplices if he fails to have him extradited on the new trial date 30 July.

Regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya remanded the matter to July 30 for trial. H Metro