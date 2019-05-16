Kwekwe Pastor sues wife

By Prisca Manyiwa

A Kwekwe based pastor has sued his wife of eight years for failure to ‘value’ their marriage.

Pastor Ronald Nyambira of a church whose name was not disclosed hauled his wife Chido Precious Nyambira to Kwekwe civil court for abusing him emotionally and causing havoc at his place of residence.

The two are on separation and Ronald told the court that he separated with his wife because she does not value their marriage.

“My wife is staying at her mother’s house at the moment because we are on separation; we separated because I want her to value our marriage.

“I am a Christian and I do not believe in divorce so this is just a separation until we solve our differences.

“The problem now is she comes to my place where I stay to harass me causing scenes even in the presence of other people so I want her to stop abusing me like that.

“I just want her to visit me peacefully so that we discuss about the children if there are any issues concerning the children,” said Nyambira.

In response to the accusations, Chido argued that her husband was neglecting their four minor children since she moved out of the matrimonial house to stay with her mother.

“He is a pastor and as a man of God I never thought he was going to take it this far by applying for a protection order against me.

“He is neglecting the children and does not want to provide money for them; if I visit him to discuss about the children he tells me that he does not have money.

“I do not know the meaning of his silence about our marriage so I do not know the meaning of his actions,” said Nyambira.

Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa granted a mutually binding protection order compelling them to observe peace between themselves for the sake of their children whilst they solve their differences.

The order is to be effective for the next five years. H-Metro