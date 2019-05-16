‘At Bosso we are one’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The Highlanders family has been urged to live true to the team’s pre-match war cry which calls for oneness in victory and in defeat .

The reminder was made by the Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe in a press release yesterday where he also confirmed that his three-men executive met the technical team led by the legendary Madinda Ndlovu.

“As summed up by the team’s pre-match war cry: ‘At Highlanders, we are one, we win and lose as a team’. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to support our team because it is during such times that the players and the technical team need us the most,” said Mhlophe.

He said the meeting, which he described as fruitful, vowed to rally behind the technical team despite the team’s poor start to the season that has seen the Bulawayo giants remain winless in seven league starts, their worst start in over four decades.

“The executive vowed to support the technical team and the players who are of course like every stakeholder, concerned and disturbed by the team’s poor start. After a successful meeting with our technical team, we have also seen it fit to engage our players to show them support and give them confidence.

“We have a very youthful, delightful and able squad with the appetite for success, so I have no doubt that once it discovers its winning mojo we shall all be treated to good results for the better part of the season.

“The meeting was a very fruitful one with both the executive and the technical team agreeing that as much as the team was not producing the desired results, there was plenty of positives to talk about from the team’s previous matches,” Mhlophe said.

He said efforts are being made to get the team into “shape” before appealing for calm and positiveness from every Highlanders stakeholder.

“While all these efforts are being made to get the team into shape, I kindly ask every Highlanders stakeholder to remain calm, positive and supportive,” said the Highlanders chairman.

The statement comes amid claims that cracks have emerged within the Highlanders dressing room with sources saying one of the assistant coaches was planning to topple Ndlovu, allegations which reportedly stunned the Highlanders leadership yesterday.

Sources at the 2019 Uhuru Cup winners alleged one of the assistant coaches was likely going to be deployed to the juniors’ team and yesterday, former assistant coach Philani Mabhena’s name emerged as a possible addition to the technical bench, most likely as team manager. The Chronicle