Nust student crowned Miss Tourism Midlands

By Michael Magoronga

Twenty-year-old Michelle Mupasi was crowned Miss Tourism Midlands at a colourful pageant that was held at King Solomon’s Hotel in Kwekwe on Saturday evening.

The Gweru beauty who is studying towards a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Environmental Science and Health at Nust shrugged off stiff competition from 14 other contestants.

Maria Makelve (20) and Zvoluga Moyo (20), also from Gweru were crowned first and second princesses respectively.

Kwekwe’s Bernice Kazie (20) was crowned Miss Talent while Makelve was also crowned Miss Midlands Safari.

Guest of honour at the pageant, Kwekwe Arts and Culture Officer, Mr Jamison Makoni said modelling contests were more than entertainment events, but platforms which give marginalised women a voice.

“The Miss Tourism pageant does not only focus on the looks of models but also the intelligence and confidence that the beautiful Zimbabwean women portray. It also seeks to give a chance to young women in Zimbabwe to be voices in their communities by working to bring positive change in the lives of young women,” said Mr Makoni.

Miss Tourism Midlands organiser Mavis Korslek said the queen and her two princesses will represent Midlands at the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals to be held in Harare in September. The Chronicle