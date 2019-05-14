Murder-accused stepfather in the dock

By Prosper Dembedza

A 27-year-old Harare man yesterday appeared in court on allegations of fatally stabbing his stepdaughter with a scissors after reportedly raping her.

Mose Nigel Jalasi, a policeman stationed at Braeside Police Station, was charged with murder when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

His lawyer Blessing Mupwanyiwa told the court that his client had complaints against the police whom he accused of physically assaulting him.

Asked whether he freely wrote a statement tendered before the court by the State, Jalasi said he was forced to write it as he was being assaulted by the police.

He said he was being forced and told what to write in the statement.

Mrs Mateko deferred the matter to May 27 and advised Jalasi to apply bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that on May 10 this year, Jalasi was at number 41 Northampton Cresent, Eastlea Harare, together the now deceased Nyasha Olga Unganai who is his stepdaughter.

It is the State’s case that Jalasi approached Unganai who was in the kitchen and dragged her into the bedroom where he forcibly removed her pant and raped her.

After raping her, Jalasi allegedly took a scissors which was in the wardrobe and stabbed Unganai several times on the stomach until she died.

The court heard that Jalasi stole Unganai’s cellphone before vanishing from the scene leaving her in a pool of blood.

In a related story, Gletwin man recently shot and killed his wife and brother-in-law at their Gletwin home following a protracted marital dispute.

Petros Pomborokani (50), a former Ministry of Health and Child Care official, has since gone into hiding.

He shot his wife, Olivia Zenda (42), and brother-in-law, Robert Zenda (49), in front of his three children, mother-in-law, a relative and a housemaid, with a CZ pistol at around 7am.

The couple had been married for 20 years and has four children aged 19, 12, 10 and eight. The Herald