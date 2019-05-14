2 armed men ‘gang-rape’ teacher

By Courtney Matende

Two knife-wielding men from Lower Gweru who allegedly broke into a school teacher’s house and gang-raped her before looting property, appeared in court yesterday.

Knowledge Prince Nkomo (26) and Hloniphani Sibanda (28) pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and rape before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa. She remanded them in custody to May 15.

It is the State’s case that on July 8 last year, Nkomo and Sibanda went to a local Primary school and broke into a teacher’s house.

The court heard how Nkomo and Sibanda, who were armed with a knife, an iron bar and an axe, approached the complainant who was sleeping and threatened to kill her.

They searched the house and took away RTGS$15, six yards of pink and blue African material and an Android cellphone.

Nkomo and Sibanda allegedly blind folded the complainant and gang raped her.

The two also allegedly broke into another house at the same school and assaulted a male teacher who they found sleeping.

They took some clothes from the male teacher’s house and went away.

The duo was arrested in Bulawayo following a tip off by members of the public leading to the recovery of some of the stolen property.

Mrs Prisca Kanhukamwe appeared for the State. The Chronicle