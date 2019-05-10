Soldier sleeps with eye open…. fears abusive wife who threatened to kill him

By Gibson Mhaka

A BULAWAYO-BASED soldier is reportedly sleeping with one of his eyes open like a crocodile in fear of his abusive wife after she allegedly threatened to kill him.

Tafadzwa Mupini claimed problems started after his wife Oliah Mupini suspected him of cheating on her.

Fearing that his wife might live true to his threats, Tafadzwa last week approached the Bulawayo Civil Court seeking a protection order against her.

He said Oliah was also disturbing his peace by coming to his workplace to insult his superiors adding that she was also using his cellphone to insult people.

“My wife is hiding my particulars such as academic certificates, passport, car keys, uniforms and some of my clothes. She is also hiding my phone and at times she calls people and shouts at them using that phone. She also comes to my workplace to insult my superiors.

“She always wants to fight. I am no longer sleeping since I am afraid of being killed and at one time she attempted to stab me with a knife. I am also afraid that I might lose my job since she always tampers with my work documents,” said Tafadzwa.

Turning to accusations by his wife that he was cheating on her, Tafadzwa said: “She was always accusing me of having girlfriends until I discovered that she is the one who has a boyfriend. After that discovery my family was not happy and currently she is not on talking terms with them.”

In response Oliah dismissed her husband’s claims.

“I deny all the allegations he has levelled against me. I never went to his workplace. It’s not true that I had a boyfriend. He just saw a text message which was sent by a man who was proposing love to me and he then concluded that I was in love with him,” responded Oliah.

In her ruling presiding magistrate Rachael Mukanga ordered Oliah not to hide her husband’s documents, car keys and clothes.

She also ordered her not to visit him at his workplace and not to verbally and emotionally abuse him. B Metro