Sir Wicknell trolls V Candy, Ginimbi

By Nyasha Kada

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo triggered social media hysteria yesterday when he suggested popular radio and TV personality V Candy and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure could be having casual sex.

Wicknell later said his post was a joke.

Early in the day, Wicknell posted his thoughts on the H-Metro Instagram page (hmetrozimpapers) on the front page story of Wednesday where V Candy denied dating Ginimbi.

He commented: “In my view knowing Genius to be the businessman and Mrs V Candy being a prominent DJ I really don’t think they are dating at all.

“However it can only be obvious that they are most probably having sex may be just 5 or 6 times a week which really doesn’t mean anything to two big names in the entertainment industry.

“To guys like Ginimbi sex is a hobby just like sport (playing tennis, soccer etc).

In an interview with H-Metro in the afternoon, Wicknell laughed off the comment saying it was only a joke.

“Kunakidzwa hangu but what do you expect?

“Murume nemukadzi can never be friends, we are black people not varungu and with our Zimbabwean mindset it’s not possible.

“Izvo ndezve varungu vanoita zvehushamwari, how would you take it if your wife is to say I am going for meeting with a male friend?

“But above all it nothing serious, it was just a joke,” he said.

Sir Wicknell went on to say he did not hate either of them and neither did he have time to hate anyone.

“Me and Ginimbi are good, handina pressure naye, why would I hate him?

“I have no time to hate anyone and I I’m too comfortable to hate anyone.

“I just hope we all make it,” he said.

V Candy said she found Sir Wicknell’s comment offending and disgusting.

“Wicknell is a businessman and very much into social and entertainment circles.

“Is he trying to say that is what he does and those are his hobbies, talking from experience I guess?

“He should not speak on behalf of some of us, speak for yourself Wicknell.

“I found it very offensive, how does he join the bandwagon of naysayers.

“He may have his own personal differences with Ginimbi but to attack a whole woman in the process is very chauvinistic and sexist, such a stereotypical statement is disgusting,” she said. H Metro