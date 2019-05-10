Duo sentenced for generator theft

By Kelly Tafi

Two Harare men were yesterday sentenced to 12 months in prison for stealing a generator worth US$250.

Innocent Tore, 23 and Takunda Chikodzi, 22, were found guilty of stealing a generator when they appeared before a Harare magistrate.

The State proved that on May 5 this year around 11pm Ndlovu and her husband went to bed and left their storeroom door locked.

Tore, Chikodzi and their accomplice who is still at large went to Ndlovu’s house and used an unknown object to break the storeroom door and gained entry where they took a Nexus 5,5 horse power generator and went away unnoticed.

On May 6 around 5 am Ndlovu’s husband woke up and discovered that the storeroom door was open, he then checked inside and discovered that the generator was missing.

Ndlovu then reported the matter to the police.

On the same day around 2pm Tore and Chikodzi were apprehended by the security guards who were patrolling in the area and they took them to Highlands Chishawasha base where they were interviewed by the police.

Tore and Chikodzi admitted that they stole the generator and they led the police to Ndlovu’s house where they demonstrate how they stole the generator.

They were then arrested. H-Metro