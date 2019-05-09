Police descend on drug peddlers in CBD

By Fani Mapfumo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Thursday descended on drug syndicates which include drug suppliers and drug pushers in Harare’s Central Business District.

Drug peddlers have become permanent features in sprouting shopping malls all over the CBD and the market includes vendors, touts, school children and even members of the security forces.

A Zim Morning Post team witnessed a group of ZRP officers raiding a drug hideout at Phoenix Mall located at corner of Julius Nyerere Way and Leopold Takawira Street.

The dealers were found in possession of large quantities of Broncleer (cough syrup) that is being abused by youths to get intoxicated.

Speaking to this publication on Thursday, one officer said they are on a blitz to rid the city of drug peddlers and substance abuse.

“This is the beginning of an operation that is meant to arrest the drug dealers that have been abusing our streets and selling drugs to young people,” he said.

However, some members of the public told this publication that the peddlers work in well-orchestrated syndicates led by influential individuals.

“This (arrest) is not genuine, their boss will pay bribe before they even get to Central (police station),” revealed an onlooker.

During the raid, an unidentified man came and negotiated for the culprits’ release.

Popular drug spots include Copacabana, White House (located along Chinhoyi Street) and the Big Tree located at the corner of Fifth Street and Herbert Chitepo Avenue where dealers trade freely. Zim Morning Post