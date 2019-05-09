Antipas wary of Bosso

By Fiona Ruzha

Chicken Inn are not reading much into Highlanders’ winless run ahead of their clash at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The former Premiership leaders Chicken Inn have won four of their six matches whilst their opponents are struggling with form and are in the relegation zone.

However, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas says his charges will not be reading much into Bosso’s current form.

“We are going to approach Highlanders the way we approach any other team. We will not change our play because we are playing a side that is struggling.

“I know they will be coming to us but as a team we will fight hard to get the best result,” he said.

Antipas added his boys are not afraid of the crowd.

“No, we are not afraid. We will play like any other teams that plays in the presence of a big crowd.

“And with us it’s no exception as we are eager to collect maximum points,” said Antipas.

Antipas also revealed that striker, Obriel Chirinda, will be available for selection ahead of the derby.

Chirinda collapsed on two occasions while on the field of play. H-Metro