By Clayton Masekesa

All roads lead to Mutare’s biggest home of entertainment – The Platinum Bar – on Friday where music heavyweights Jah Prayzah and Sulumani Chimbetu clash in a potentially explosive music jamboree dedicated to Cyclone Idai victims.

The appetising clash that will be pitting arguably the country’s most revered performers is expected to draw a big crowd considering that the two top artists had last performed in the eastern border city after a long time.

The show kicks off at 1900Hrs. Jah Prayzah is currently enjoying tacit support from his latest release – Chitubu – that has received some rave reviews. Songs that include include Dzamutsana, Chikomo, Dangerous and Touchira among others have become favourites to many during some live shows.

His backing group, The Third Generation, has never disappointed during their live performances with their brilliant syAGEV manoeuvres. When it comes of top notch entertainment yesteryear hits like Tsviriyo, Jerusarema, Goto, Ndini Ndamubata and Watora Mari among others come to mind.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keith Mushapaidza said: “Mutare has always been another favourite hunting ground because the fans there are wonderful. They have been supporting us in full force each time we have performed there,” he said.

“This time we are going there with a new album Chitubu and many will be looking forward to enjoy songs on this album that has been well received. As a group we are ready to meet the fans in Mutare and we are promising them fireworks,” Mushapaidze added.

Sulu as Chimbetu is affectionately known by his legions of fans is expected to take the Dendera music faithfuls to other levels as he samples songs from his long awaited and yet to be named album. Sulu has never disappointed fans in Mutare and he is coming on the backdrop of his highly successful offering – Jamboree – released in 2017.

The song Alice Mbewe has been a trump card. As usual he is expected to spice up the show with songs from his late father Simon and the old school hits like Samatenga, Saina, Magobo, Pane Asipo, Ndarangarira Gamba and Pindirai among others.

The song Sean Timba has been a revelation and the fans are in for another remarkable treat. Said a highly elated Chimbetu: “This is a show we have been waiting for. Mutare has a legion of Dendera music fans and we have taken heed of their cries. We last come there ages ago and we know this is going to be a show to remember.”

He added: “We will be sampling new songs from our forthcoming album which will hit the streets soon. Our outfit is ready for the Mutare outing and we are glad that this is a show that will mean a lot to all our Dendera music lovers, as we will be re-uniting with them. We will also take this show to honour the victims of Cyclone Idai.”

The show promoter and The Platinum Bar owner Isau Mupfumi said the fans should come in their numbers and take the opportunity to honour and remember the Cyclone Idai victims through music and dance.

“There is good reason for the fans to come in their numbers, as we honour and remember the Cyclone Idai victims. Everything is ready and it is important to come and watch in solidarity some of the greatest musicians in Zimbabwe performing. There is no doubt that Jah Prayzah and Sulu are great performers and I know he will deliver,” said Mupfumi.

Platinum Bar, which was rebranded recently has mirrored on an extended menu of local and international artistes that are set to perform at the popular joint. ZimMorningPost