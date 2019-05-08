‘Mukambi to be sanctioned’

By Blessing Malinganiza

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya says his players need to be disciplined.

Two of DeMbare’s key players, captain Edward Sadomba and vice-captain Godfrey Mukambi have seen red this season and Ndiraya says he won’t tolerate that.

The former Ngezi Platinum coach was not happy with Mukambi getting two yellow’s in his first assignment as coach in their match against TelOne.

“It really puts us in a difficult condition because these are senior players and missing matches in the manner that Godfrey Mukambi is going to do is quite disappointing.

“It’s an area which we also are going to look into very seriously and we’ve made it clear to the whole team that we are not going to accept such nonsense.

“We expect senior players to lead by example and we are really going to seat on the players who are going to be have on that manner,” he said.

Ndiraya indicated that they were going to sanction Mukambi. Ndiraya went on to win his first match over ZPC Kariba as Mukambi served his suspension.

“They are putting the name of the club and sponsors into disrepute, we are not going to tolerate and for that reason we are really going to sanction Godfrey Mukambi.

“We made it clear to him to make sure that he is going to lead by example. He is a senior guy, captain for that matter.

“We were in control of that match and all of a sudden he gets a useless red card which is unacceptable. We hope others are going to learn from him,” he said.

DeMbare face Yadah in this week’s encounter. H-Metro