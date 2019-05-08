Model roasted over Stunner post

By Latwell Nyangu

HARARE model-cum-dancer, Keisha Bianca Mafa, has denied leaking her picture with Stunner on social media claiming they were an item.

Keisha torched the social media storm when she posted picture of hers with the rapper captioned “hz bae, thanks baby unonditiira Stunner”

The caption drew the ire of Stunner’s followers who blasted her as an attention seeking girl.

In an interview, Keisha maintained she was not dating the rapper and denied having leaked the picture.

“I only met stunner at a fashion show at Ledmark where he was performing and I did not see anything wrong with getting a picture with the gentleman.

“I think this is just another showbiz stunt by a person who is trying to gain mileage with my name.

“I am not the one to ever claim anything about anyone, people who know me would know that this is just utterly untrue. And I don’t need to pick up stunts to gain mileage in the industry.

“I have a team that manages me my business affairs and I would not put their efforts and work to disgrace with such insolent tactics,” said Keisha.

Added Keisha:

“And to whoever posted all that filth it’s a sad thing you can’t even claim your deed, shame on you.

“I have featured in many videos and I always take pictures with these guys.

“How can someone say I am dating Stunner.

“Someone took the picture on my Facebook page and placed that caption, its lies I am not dating Stunner and I am just a fan of Stunner.”

Before she responded to the claims, social media users had roasted her for allegedly making the claims.

Below are the comments:

Lennon Nota: Nhasi Stunner ndomudefender, haa Dziva haapinde patype dzakadai iyo. Sis avo ingori caption yeattention, mapics avo anotevera avo, got a million stories to tell.

Kimberly Mtatabikwa: Musikana uyu angoti nekachule hule so

Lindie Malindy KaNyathi: Itype inozora mafuta pamusoro peshene, anekahuyanga so

Takue Jakarasi: Body but face eish

Changamire T Mureja: Ah hakuna zvakadaro Dziva havadye junk food. H Metro