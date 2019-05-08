Jah Prayzah’s ‘other’ talent

By Taonga Nyemba

Versatile musician Jah Prayzah says he will always go out of his way to make fans happy.

This follows his exploits in a hilarious ZOL advert which has left social media users in stitches with his antics and play with words.

In the script written by Jah Prayzah, the musician acts out a situational scene between an upcoming artiste and a well-established musician. Jah plays both characters and he nails them.

The advert features two Jah Prayzah(s) with one sending a music file to the other over the internet.

It is generally meant to show how fast the internet provided by the company is.

Contacted for comment, Jah Prayzah said ZOL wasn’t aware of his concept of the advert.

“ZOL was surprised by the advert, I like to make my fans happy that’s how I came up with the two JPs concept.

“I’m someone who likes to deliver good work, so I had to go out of my way and find out something interesting for the new product which ZOLO launched,” said Jah Prayzah.

The 3rd Generation boss said his large following and professionalism has earned him a number of endorsements from various companies.

“It is through hard work, large following and professionalism that I have got such big shots with big companies,” he added

This has left a number of Jah Prayzah’s fans wondering if he is to take the acting route as well.

The video left comments flooding on the musician’s social media with some loving the Rasta version of Jah Prayzah and some enjoyed his acting.

“I think Jah would also nail it as an actor Makambozvifungawo here?” commented one of the fans on the video.

“Hahaha you’re a good actor my guy!! hazvidi chinono because unogona kusiiwa nemasponono ukatadza kana kuridza ngonono wozongopedzisira watongoti kana kungoti zonono rasta.

“Zvekutochigarira pachuru, zvekutochipirwa kana menduru, zvekutochibatidzira kana kenduru,” added one of his fans. H-Metro