Billiat inspired by Chiefs’ struggles

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat believes the club’s poor form in the Absa Premiership can help him and the team become better and improve next season.

Chiefs are struggling to land a place in the top eight following a recent winless run and they need to secure a victory in their last Premiership match of the season against Chippa United to gain an MTN8 spot for 2019/20.

Nonetheless, Billiat is taking the positives from a campaign of struggles although the Glamour Boys do have a Nedbank Cup final to look forward to against TS Galaxy on May 18.

“I think at the end of the day I need to be professional. It’s not always going to be great, whether I was going to be here (at Chiefs) or wherever else. In football, you always have to go through something that makes you better as a person and a player, and I’m not used to everything.

“Maybe I need to get used to this for us to be better or stronger and learn,” said Billiat.

“This is not the season we wanted, but we have learnt a lot. I’m sure we are better players and it’s just that the season is coming to an end, and we’re looking forward to the next season.

“No one wants to be in this space for long, and I’m sure that it will actually give us more as individuals to put in the field.”

