All systems go for Miss Bodylicious

By Latwell Nyangu

Preparations for the third edition of Miss Bodylicious are well on course with the first Harare auditions slated for this Saturday.

The auditions will be held at Solomon’s Lifestyle Cafè at 2pm ahead of the grand finale in September in Kwekwe.

Running under the theme “Appreciating African beauty with brains”, the event will attract women from all backgrounds.

Event’s coordinator Alexio “Goodchild” Gwenzi said all was now in place for the event.

“Auditions start this Saturday at Solomon Lifestyle Café and we are now making it a national pageant thereafter.

“We hope to have different women travelling from all over the country to come to witness this glamourous event.

“Our contestants are strictly college, polytechnics and university students,” he said.

Goodchild said there will be many prizes to be won.

“The first winner will get RTGS$ 3500, second will walk away RTGS$2500 richer and the third will get RTGS$1500 while fourth and fifth winners will get RTGS$500 respectively.

“We are looking for contestants between the ages of 18 to 28 who are not married, not pregnant, no height restrictions, no gold teeth, no visible piercing except ears among other considerations,” he said.

Goodchild said the Harare auditions will be followed by Kwekwe preliminaries which will be held on May 24 before proceeding to Gweru on May 25 at King Solomon Hotel respectively.

“This is the third year this event running and this year we have decided to make it an annual event,” added Goodchild.

The idea was conceived by Solomon Matsa with the idea to recognise and appreciate true Zimbabwean beauty. H-Metro