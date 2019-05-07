Zodwa Wabantu proposes to Ben10

Eat your hearts out, ladies, Ntobeko Linda is off the market. This after Zodwa Wabantu popped the question to her lifetime bae.

Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her going down on one knee at Eyadini Lounge, in Durban, and asking Ntobeko to marry her. And get outfits ready, the wedding is in June.

Speaking to our sister publication TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said that the clock is ticking for her to get married and so she decided to take the initiative before Ntobeko “runs away”.

“I love him, he has been with me through it all. I’m old and checking my time to marry him before I run out of time or he leaves me.”

She said that she bought the ring from the money she made from twerking.

The ring she bought for Ntobeko according to an Instagram post by Zodwa Wabantu of an invoice from a jeweller costs R4 000. Zodwa even bought her own ring which costs nearly 50K.

Zodwa Wabantu proposing to her Ben10

Zodwa Wabantu said her fiancé was taken by surprise by the proposal.

Ntobeko said that he was over the moon and ready to marry his fianceé

“This is not a public stunt. It’s real and I can’t wait for our marriage journey. I love her because she’s truthful and fights for what she wants. I’m head over heels with my queen.”

While the fact that Zodwa proposed may have raised eyebrows, Ntobeko said he was not worried about those people calling him names.

“What’s the difference if the engagement proposal is done by a man or woman. I don’t care what people say because they have been calling us names.

“If you love your man why wait for him to put a ring on it? You can also do the same if you are in a relationship.”

It’s 2019 ladies, what are we waiting for? Let’s put the ring on it. —Sowetan