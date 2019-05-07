Mhere rides on collabos to grow fan base

By Kundai Marunya

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere has his eyes set on growing a regional fan base through collaborations.

He partnered Malawian musician Skeffa Chimoto in the song “Nyika Dzibatane” off his forthcoming album “Greater Than Solomon” scheduled for release on May 31 at The Venue in Avondale, and is looking forward to more collaborations in the near future with the view to growing his brand in the region.

“My collaboration with Skeffa Chimoto is me trying to penetrate Malawi. From there I plan to slowly grow my regional fan base through a string of collaborations with different musicians,” he said.

The “Favour” hitmaker is also seeking to diversify his sound by engaging several producers.

“I used to only work with Lyton Ngolomi, but to make this album different I worked with him (Ngolomi), Oskid, Maselo and Mc Dee so the sound is different from my previous albums,” he said.

Also to enhance his sound and the appeal of his music, Mhere collaborated with Mudhara Bhosvo of ZCC Mbungo Stars on the song, “Chipanga Mazano”.

“Greater Than Solomon” carries tracks like “Hembe Yemubhero”, “Chipanga Mazano”, “Tizarurire”, “Mai John”, “Waikuda Nyika”, “Kamushini”, “Jakuchichi”, “Mukombe Uyu” and “Nyika Dzibatane”.

“I love all my songs but I think “Mai John” is the best off the album. It speaks on issues affecting our day to day lives,” he said.

Mhere has over the years been slowly moving from his original style embracing high quality videos and top class fashion to build a brand relatable to the international market.

Even scripts to his videos have been embracing concepts that are not usually used in local gospel music.

He seems to be emulating Jah Prayzah, who stormed the international music market by collaborating with other top African musicians and through investing in quality production of both visuals and audios.

“Greater Than Solomon” is Mhere’s eighth offering.

It comes after a highly successful “Panogara Nyasha” released last year, which carries hits such as “Ma Tables” and “Bhuku”. The Herald