Is Highlanders cursed or not?

by Ricky Zililo

Highlanders’ followers seem to be in unison that their team is in dire need of help after watching it stretching the winless start to the Castle Lager Premiership to six games at the weekend.

Bosso were held to a 0-0 draw by Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, a result that left the country’s oldest club in relegation waters, third from the bottom with four points.

The curse afflicting Highlanders is largely its impotence upfront, as the frontline simply can’t convert opportunities they create. The team’s performance is akin to a student with a good handwriting, but gets incorrect answers.

Their forwards appear to have mastered the art of missing easy opportunities, leaving some fans to believe that the team is bewitched, while others are of the view that luck is not on head coach Madinda Ndlovu’s side.

Chronicle Sport asked Highlanders followers what they think is wrong at the club and who is to blame for the poor results.

Kudakwashe Zulu: I’m Bindura chapter chairperson and I believe that someone cursed the team. We need to go back to our norms and cultural values; we need to go back to our traditional black and white zebra stripe. Our members also need to be accountable and respectful.

Mbuzeni Maestro Mbambo: The squad is yet to gel, but we’re almost there. We can’t blame the coach or the players; it’s just a bad spell which will pass soon. On missed chances (on Sunday), it shows that our boys are under a lot of pressure and they are trying too hard. It’s high time the Bosso leadership motivate the boys.

Francis Ncube: I think there is something between the coaches and executive which in turn affects the players’ performance.

There is a need for Khathazile to sit down with the players and have an honest team talk to verify what really affects players’ performance.

The greatest let down is team selection, tactical and technical failure to read the game, especially shown by poor substitutions.

The other thing is when two bulls fight it’s the grass that suffers. The fiasco at the top is cascading down to the performance of the technical department and the players.

Lastly, history teaches us that Khathazile is good at building a very good youthful side which then requires a better tactically gifted coach to polish and win silverware.

Bayethe Mkhwebu: The team needs to up its fitness levels. First half of season we may need two training sessions a day in order to have the proper fitness levels. Then we need to camp for matches from Friday.

The same goes for away games so that players get good rest. I still believe in Madinda, it’s a matter of time before he gets it right.

Vasqo Ndlovu: The club leadership should be united that’s the major point. This lack of leadership unity could be a curse. Even those who don’t want the current executive could be cursing the team.

Thamsanqa Giggs Ntonga: Bosso has got everything in order, but lacks financial muscle to motivate the boys. These boys can play better and everyone knows we have assembled the strongest squad, but it lacks motivation.

Chris Zulu: (Highlanders SA chapter vice-chairman) I believe we’ll pass through this dry spell, but the problem is our strike force which isn’t scoring goals.

I hope our coaches have noted the problem and are working on ractifying it before it’s too late. I don’t believe the team is cursed.

We have a tough game next weekend, I hope we will turn around the tables and register our first win of the season.

Majuta: I think the issue isn’t the coach. We made blunders here and there, but we don’t have a strong team to compete against the other big guns.

Take Bosso and sell 49 percent to a willing buyer who will assist us financially. We have no money and we need money. New ways must be done to market Bosso.

Butho Ncube: I think the problem is everyone at Bosso excluding us supporters. There are divisions from the top as we all heard about the unfair suspension of VC Ngwenya and the other executive member.

This alone has obviously caused division among the players. We can blame the coach for failing to pick a winning team, but as is the norm these days, if players don’t want you as their coach they simply underperform.

There is more to it at Bosso and Ndumiso Gumede as the president should address the issue soon.

Vuyisile Moyo: What’s lacking is confidence by the attackers, hence we see the team creating clear cut chances and the frontmen lacking the killer punch.

Maybe the coach’s tactics can be questioned because against Hwange the missing link was a playmaker as the four strikers (Prince Dube, Peter Nyirenda, Bukhosi Sibanda and Tinashe Makanda) had to go deep to collect the ball.

Majaha Mhlophe: I think what hit Madinda in the past when he was expelled kuBosso is back because the last time he assembled a good team, but failed and then another coach took over and won the league.

l think we have a great team, but Madinda is failing and maybe if someone takes over things will start to get better.

Leonard Sibanda: That strike affected the team and players. The coach is good, but the administrators are to blame for failing to convince players not to go on strike.

How can they allow the team to strike for more than one month? That is unprofessional, but Bosso will rise.

Mzie: I don’t believe in this ‘ithimu ibotshiwe” mantra; actually I think the two latest draws are somehow a positive start. Once we get to winning ways we will be unstoppable.. Bosso Ngenkani.

Bheki Magolide: We’re almost there and the coaches have done well to prepare the team. The onus now is on the boys to deliver and show that they deserve to play for Highlanders. It looks like they are afraid to score and take responsibility.

KG Maduke: To the Bosso faithful, I want to say patience is a super power. When you are hunting for rare and big fish you cast your nets far and wide and wait. Our time is coming again. Come on Bosso!

Andrew Jones: I think the problem at Bosso is the coach. He is supposed to play attacking football and teach the boys to shoot. Romance football does not pay, we need to score. The Chronicle