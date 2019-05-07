Ajax Hotspurs player in ICU after car crash

By Ricky Zililo

Ajax Hotspurs player Keith Miti is in the intensive care unit at Mpilo Hospital after being involved in a car accident on Saturday night.

Miti had scored the consolation for Ajax when they were demolished 1-7 by Bulawayo City in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League a day earlier.

Ajax director Siphambaniso Dube said the 22-years-old forward, who is related to Warriors’ striker Knox Mutizwa, was involved in the accident at the traffic lights controlled intersection in Mpopoma suburb.

“We are praying that Miti pulls through and gets out of danger because he is in the ICU at Mpilo following an accident involving a vehicle he boarded on Saturday night. We were told at the hospital that he is in a critical but stable condition. He is improving and has now started talking. He fractured the right side of his ribs and they are draining blood from the internal injury,” said Dube.

Miti was a menace for the City backline last Friday, with his mazy runs confusing the municipal side’s backline.

The Mpopoma-based side is presently 10th on the league table with three points from three games and trail log leaders City, who are tied on 10 points with Talen Vision, by seven points.

City have been free scoring, averaging 3,75 goals per game and their main challengers Talen Vision, whose average scoring ratio is 1,25 a game, played to a 0-0 draw against army side Indlovu Iyanyathela.

City and Vision appear to be front runners in the championship race, with the municipal side showing more signs of hunger in front of goal.

Bosso 90 are third, tied on nine points with CIWU. The Highlanders’ development side and CIWU both registered identical 2-1 victories over ZPC Hwange and Binga Pirates respectively in a double header played at Crescent ground on Saturday.

Gold miners Casmyn picked their first point of the season when they held league newboys Arenel Movers 0-0 in Turk Mine. The Chronicle

Southern Region Division One Soccer League results

Friday: Bulawayo City 7-1 Ajax Hotspurs

Saturday:

-Nengasha v Main Line (postponed)

– Toronto 0-1 Moto Moto

-Indlovu Iyanyathela 0-0 Talen Vision

-Casmyn 0-0 Arenel Movers

-Makomo 5-0 Mosi Rovers

-CIWU 2-1 Binga Pirates

-Bosso 90 2-1 ZPC Hwange

Fixtures

Tomorrow:

-Moto Moto v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Mpumalanga, 3pm)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 4 3 1 0 15 1 14 10

Talen Vision 4 3 1 0 5 1 4 10

Bosso 90 4 3 0 1 8 6 2 9

CIWU 4 2 0 1 6 4 2 9

Makomo 4 2 1 1 8 4 4 7

ZPC Hwange 4 2 0 2 3 3 0 6

Indlovu Iyanyathela 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 5

Mainline FC 3 1 1 1 6 3 3 4

Moto Moto 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3

Ajax Hotspurs 3 1 0 2 4 8 -4 3

Toronto 4 1 0 3 3 10 -7 3

Arenel Movers 4 0 2 2 2 8 -6 2

Casmyn 3 0 1 2 0 2 -1 1

Binga Pirates 3 0 1 2 2 -4 -2 1

Nengasha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mosi Rovers 3 0 0 3 1 10 -9 0