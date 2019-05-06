Semenya’s ‘phone number hacked’

South African 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya has tweeted that her phone number has been “hacked”.

She warned that people in control of the number were using it to “ask for money”:

Alert!!!! My mtn number has been hacked, anyone who has my mtn number please don’t use it no more, hacker’s are incontrol of it. They are asking money from you all. Get rid of that number please. 🙏🙏🙏 — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) May 6, 2019

Semenya has been at the centre of media attention after she lost a landmark appeal against new rules by athletics’ governing body (IAAF), allowing it to restrict testosterone levels in female runners fro certain events.

The 28-year-old said in response to the ruling that the IAAF “have always targeted me specifically”.

Now she – and other athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) – must either take medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile, or change to another distance.

The South African athlete brushed of the controversy by winning last week’s 800m at the Doha Diamond League.

“No human can stop me from running” , she said after the race. BBC News