Mutashu in $3000 debt wrangle

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Denford Mutashu is embroiled in a $3000 debt wrangle with Nordship Investments who have instituted legal proceedings against him and his organisation, the Zim Morning Post has learnt.

Mutashu was allegedly granted a $10 000 loan last August on behalf of the organization from Nordship Investments and only paid $ 6 900.

Law firm Zuze Chambers was instructed by Nordship Investments to summon Mutashu and CZR to clear the remaining $3000 which was due on September 10 2018.

Court paper gleaned by this publication read:

“You are hereby summoned that you do within seven days after the service of this summon upon you, enter a cause to be entered with me and also the plaintiff or his legal practitioner at the address specified herein and appearance to answer the claim of Nordship Investment.

“Interest on the sum of $3 100 at the rate of five percent per annum from the date of summons to the date of final.”

“If you allege any exception, defense or counter claim, you must within seven days after appearance deliver to the said plaintiff within seven days,” further reads the papers.

Mutashu said he was not served with any papers. ZimMorningPost