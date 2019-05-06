Highlanders fans in dismay

By Ricky Zililo

Dejected can simply not sum up Highlanders’ supporters’ feelings after watching their team registering their sixth game without a win in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

It’s the worst start for Highlanders in a longtime, and yesterday, the fans came in numbers to cheer the team on, but not only did the first win of the season elude them; they also failed to score for the third consecutive game.

It was a match the Bosso fans had hoped their team would get its first goal at Barbourfields, as it has only scored twice so far; in the 1-1 draw with Black Rhinos in Harare and 1-3 thumping by Harare City in the capital.

The build-up to yesterday’s encounter was heated, with fans clearly divided. One section wants head coach Madinda Ndlovu’s head, while others believe it’s only a matter of time before the gaffer gets it right.

The usual electric atmosphere Bosso fans bring to Barbourfields Stadium was clearly missing yesterday. Only a section of die-hard fans at the Soweto End tried to arouse the boys’ spirit through music, but found little backing from fellow supporters, as Highlanders’ players took turns to miss chances.

The hero of the day was goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who saved Gilbert Zulu’s spot kick, which could have given Hwange maximum points and sparked trouble.

Some fans had vowed to “take matters into their hands” in the event Bosso lost and security cordoned off the area behind the dressing rooms after the match.

With the result headed for a draw, fans started trickling out of the stadium with about five minutes to go and calmly made their way home in their unhappy state.

Highlanders face Chicken Inn in their next league match. The Chronicle