Gweru unbundles Go Beer into 3 units

By Locadia Mavhudzi

Gweru City Council has completed the unbundling of former Go Beer Company into three strategic business units, a move which is expected to revive farming and manufacturing activities in the beer concern and rake in more revenue for the cash-strapped local authority.

GCC acting finance director Mr Owen Masimba revealed this at a recent first quarter budget review meeting.

“Unbundling of Go Beer into a strategic business unit has been completed with registration of three companies, namely Go Beer Farming (Pvt) Limited, Progress Properties (Pvt) Limited and Progress Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd which are all expected to be operationalised this year,” he said.

The beer unit ceased operations four years ago after accumulating a huge debt which became a burden to the local authority.

“Go Beer Farming Company is expected to spearhead farming operations at all council farms which have been lying idle for a long time,” he said.

“The project is also expected to benefit immensely from the Government’s Command Agriculture Programme and boost agricultural productivity in the province.”

Mr Masimba said council had already flighted adverts for expression of interests in various joint venture horticultural projects for the farming concern.

“We have flighted adverts for joint venture for a $275 000 capital project at Cambridgeshire and Goldridge farms.

“Another one is a $406 000 joint venture for horticulture, so we are hoping to partner experts in the production of horticultural products and this is a low- hanging fruit expected to revive revenue inflow.”

Mr Masimba said the manufacturing concern would utilise the brewery plant for any suitable manufacturing enterprise while the property company is expected to revamp properties such as beerhalls and shops into vibrant business units.

Some of the Go Beer beerhalls that were sub-let are contributing revenue through rentals. The Herald