DeMbare beat ZPC Kariba

By Eddie Chikamhi

It was not the beautiful performance usually expected of a homecoming dance but Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya was yesterday excited by the win over ZPC Kariba at Rufaro.

He expects the victory to go a long way in his efforts to get the Glamour Boys back on track.

However, the shocking poor performances by the match officials were a huge talking point after the match.

A 45th minute header from defender Arnold Mawadza, who took advantage of shoddy defensive work by the visitors from a free-kick taken by Tinotenda Muringai, made all the difference.

Ndiraya yesterday hailed the fighting spirit displayed by his boys despite a post-match jab by his opposite number Godfrey Tamirepi, who accused the Glamour Boys of employing rough play to frustrate his boys.

“I think it’s been hard for us as an institution and to get maximum points was quite refreshing, particularly for our supporters who had endured a long spell without celebrating,’’ said Ndiraya.

“This win today was for them.

“I thought the boys put everything into it. Of course, it was not as beautiful as we would have wanted but this is work in progress. There are a lot of factors to consider.

“The team is not really up there, in terms of fitness levels, and for the boys to work hard as they did today was quite pleasing. I am seeing some good signs and this is what it should be.

“We are trying to work hard to get the team back to the level that it is supposed to be and I am glad that we have won today.’’

Dynamos surged ahead just before the half-time whistle when Mawadza headed the ball down at the back post to beat goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

For all the organisation they had demonstrated earlier in the game, the ZPC Kariba defenders and their goalkeeper should shoulder responsibility after they were caught flat-footed by a high ball that was met with an innocuous header by the Dynamos defender.

DeMbare preferred the long ball, in contrast to the visitors’ short passing game.

However, they could not create clear-cut chances in front of goal while goalkeeper Simba Chinani was also on holiday as Kariba’s chief marksman David Temwanjira spent the first 45 minutes marooned with no clean supplies.

Mawaya was almost deceived by a free-kick from Muringai but saved with his legs in the 64th minute. DeMbare’s lead always looked unsecure as ZPC Kariba continued to press forward in the second half following the introduction of a second striker Tawanda Nyamandwe and winger Collin Muleya.

Dynamos goalkeeper Chinani almost fumbled a shot from impressive Young Warriors midfielder Tinotenda Chiunye into his own goal but he recovered to save the situation after the Glamour Boys had failed to clear from a corner kick. Tamirepi conceded defeat but accused the hosts of employing rough tactics with a physical game akin to rugby.

“We conceded a lot of free-kicks of which they benefited for the goal they scored. But I would describe the game as a rugby match,’’ he said.

“The opponents actually never came to play football. We were not playing football, we played rugby.

“They were playing something else. Our guys were so frustrated and we couldn’t play our normal game.’’ However, Ndiraya laughed off at Tamirepi’s remarks as sour grapes.

“I can’t really comment on what the other coach has said but I think it’s just sour grapes. We employed our tactics very well. This is football, it’s not netball or basketball.’’

Teams

Dynamos: S. Chinani, E. Jalai, T. Muringani, J. Tigere, M. Mawadza, T. Chisi, A. Maliselo, J. Selemani (K. Dhemere, 78th min), T. Macheke, N. Mangala (E. Mhungu, 90th minute), E. Sadomba.

ZPC Kariba: T. Mawaya, B. Zuberi, D. Phiri, I. Nekati, B. Mutukure, T. Munyanduri, D. Chakupe (T. Chamboko, 58th min), B. Juru (C. Muleya, 58th min), N. Makumbe (T. Nyamandwe, 47th min), T. Chiunye, D. Temwanjira. The Herald