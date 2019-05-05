Yadah baptise Bulawayo Chiefs

By Fungai Muderere

STRUGGLING Bulawayo Chiefs succumbed to their sixth defeat of the season at the hands of visiting Yadah FC who baptised them to a 2-3 home defeat at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Enterprising Moris Musiyakumwi drew first blood for Yadah in the 23rd minute before Shepherd Mhlanga made it one all in the 38th minute after capitalising from a long pass in the middle of the park.

Ten minutes into the second stanza, hard running Malvin Mukolo thrust the hosts into the lead and this was before veteran Ralph Matema nodded the ball home to make the score-line read 2-2 in the 61st minute.

It was not long before Johan Sibanda snatched the all important winner for the Prophet Walter Magaya backed side following a lapse in concentration from the Bulawayo Chiefs defence.

Yadah coach, Genesis Mungombe said the win was all but a start of good fortunes ahead of their fixture against Dynamos.

“We are happy that we managed to collect our maximum sets of points away from home. Its all but a good thing ahead of our game against Dynamos,” said Mukombe.

Chiefs coach Farai Tawachera said all hope was not lost in their squad.

“We will not despair. We will continue with our fight. We are still in it and we are targeting a top eight finish,” claimed a bruised

Tawachera who however, almost fell short of admitting that Bulawayo Chiefs were now Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s punching bags. Sunday News