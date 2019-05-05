Urine ‘baptism’ for Hwange man in sex row

By Fairness Moyana in Hwange

A MAN from Hwange got more than what he had bargained for when he was beaten before being baptised with a bucket of urine by his angry wife who had refused to sleep with him.

The matter came to light when Eugene Kuvandikira (26) of Village 55 in Lubangwe, Hwange appeared before Hwange provincial magistrate Mr Ntando Gift Dube facing charges of assault.

She allegedly assaulted Mr Tasira Dube in anger after the husband had tried to evict her from their home after she refused to sleep with him for keeping on ignoring her pleas to provide money to buy contraceptives.

“Your Worship, may the court forgive me, I was angry after my husband had thrown me out for refusing to sleep with him. I had on several occasions asked for money from him to buy contraceptive pills but he always brushed me aside.

“So on the day in question I acted out of anger in trying to protect myself from falling pregnant with an unplanned baby whom we would not be able to feed,” she told the court.

She was, however, convicted on her own plea of guilty and slapped with a one month wholly suspended sentence.

The court heard that on 2 April at about 3am, Kuvandikira had a misunderstanding with her husband, Mr Dube who told her to pack her belongings and leave the house.

In a fit of rage, Kuvandikira pounced on Mr Dube’s left ear and neck which she scratched with her nails.

Mr Dube lost balance and fell to the ground resulting in Kuvandikira trampling over his chest before pouring urine which was in a bucket on him.

As a result of the attack, Mr Dube sustained injuries on his left ear and neck including pain in his ribs. A report was filed with the police leading to Kuvandikira’s arrest. Sunday News