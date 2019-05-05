Lupane University director commits suicide

By Peter Matika and Mandla Moyo

Prominent academic and Lupane State University Centre for Continuing Education director Dr Ndabezinhle Ncube has died.

Dr Ncube, who was active in football as a match commissioner in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) games allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his place of residence in Manningdale suburb in Bulawayo on Friday.

Bulawayo provincial acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the death and said police were investigating the matter.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of sudden death, where a man is suspected to have committed suicide at his home in Bulawayo. No foul play is suspected,” said Insp Ncube.

“It appears there was a family issue and maybe he couldn’t fathom the idea. He hanged himself in one of the cottages at the house,” added a source.

LSU director of marketing and communication Mr Zwelithini Dhlamini said the incident happened on Friday.

“He died on Friday. His wife was away in Harare and the family is waiting for her arrival. For now that is what we have officially been told.

“We haven’t received any further details about the matter but it is a sad loss for the university and the academic fraternity,” said Mr Dhlamini.

Zifa board member and Referees Committee chairman Mr Bryton Malandule said as a committee they were shocked at the news.

“As a referee and a fellow commissioner his death shocked us, I just heard about his death from colleagues.

“His death comes as an extreme shock to us because we did not hear of his illness. As the chairman of the referees’ committee we are very shocked and we have lost a big asset in Dr Ncube.

“He was one of our long serving commissioners and he was not only a commissioner but our instructor.

“In terms of instructing he was also responsible for teaching before instructing commissioners,” said Mr Malandule. Sunday News