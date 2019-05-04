Nyumbu joins English club

By Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe Cricket off spinner John Nyumbu has joined English side Grantham Cricket Club as a player coach.

The Matabeleland Tuskers cricketer arrived in England on Tuesday and will be at the club, which competes in the Lincolnshire County Board Premier League, until the end of September.

Nyumbu (33), who has three Tests caps, 19 one day internationals matches and two T20 caps, is excited about the move to England which he hopes will improve his game.

“All is well and I’m here till September. I just want to embrace and enjoy the challenge. My first game is tomorrow (today). They’ve welcomed me very well and the young couple I’m staying with is a blessing. The weather is a bit tough, but I’ll have to adapt to it quickly.

“Besides playing, I will be helping out with coaching and will be in charge of the junior teams,” said Nyumbu.

The spin bowler is a holder of a Zimbabwe Cricket Level One coaching certificate and revealed that he will advance his qualifications during his five months stay in England.

He will enrol for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Level Two coaching clinic.

Grantham Cricket Club posted a warm welcome message for Nyumbu on their Facebook page.

“Welcome John Nyumbu. Zimbabwe International. John is joining the club for the season! He’ll be playing with the first team and also provide some valuable coaching.

“A right arm off break bowler John took five wickets on his debut test match in 2014 against a very strong South African team.

“There has been a lot of excitement at the club in anticipation of John’s arrival and we wish him a successful and enjoyable season ahead.

“I hope he packed plenty of warm clothing,” wrote the club’s administrator on Facebook.

The former Milton High School pupil, who inspired the Club Zarah and Crystal sponsored Emakhandeni Cricket Club to their third consecutive Bulawayo Metropolitan Province League, joins a host of local cricketers who have played offseason cricket overseas.

Former Tuskers captain Godwill Mamhiyo, Keith Dabengwa, Nkosana Mpofu, Steve Chimhamhiwa and the Mupariwa brothers Tawanda and Tafara are some of the cricketers who have used Zimbabwe’s offseason break to keep fit by playing overseas.

Nyumbu, who will be playing overseas club cricket for the first time, challenged cricketers to work hard and follow their dreams.

“Patience, hard work, determination and discipline are key to a successful cricketer’s career. However, for me, above all what has really worked for me is putting God first and all shall be well,” said Nyumbu. Chronicle