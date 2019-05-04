Ngezi players refuse to train

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

CHAMPIONSHIP contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars’ players yesterday refused to train in the morning ahead of their game against TelOne today as players demanded a 300 percent increase in allowances and salaries or alternatively be paid in US dollars.

Players threatened not to fulfill today’s match unless their demands were met or management made a written undertaking to meet their needs.

“We are not budging on our demands, these people are treating us like kids yet people out there think we are well paid. Their workers at the mine are paid in US$ including the coach while they give us RTGS$. So we want a 300 percent increase in RTGS$ or they pay us in US$ failure of which we are not playing any games until our demands are met,” said one player.

Club management yesterday rushed to Baobab Stadium to try and extinguish the impasse where they met the team captains Liberty Chakoroma and Xolisani Moyo.

However, club chairman Jeremiah Gasitene expressed ignorance about the industrial action.

“I am not aware of that, everything is normal here,” claimed Gasitene despite players insisting that they never trained in the morning with the chairman actually addressing them over the issue.

“If the chairman says all is well then wait until tomorrow (today) to see if we will play. They must just own up because we know some clubs in the league are giving their players 45 percent in US$ and the rest in RTGS$ which is what we also want or 300 percent increase,” said another player.

Madamburo, as Ngezi Platinum Stars are also known, have amassed seven points from five matches having recorded two wins, a draw and two losses but remain one of the title favourites.

They hired former Highlanders coach, Dutchman Erol Akbay to help them achieve their dream of landing their maiden championship title. Chronicle