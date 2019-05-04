Morgan Tsvangirai memorial in PICTURES

Thousands of supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) converged in Buhera on Saturday for the memorial of their late founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

The former trade unionist, who died last year after battling with cancer of the colon for two years rose to international prominence, first as the secretary-general of a militant Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and later as leader of the MDC, which has provided the sternest challenge to Zanu PF.

Tsvangirai’s brother Manase is quoted saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa would not be able to attend the memorial because he “has a busy schedule and will not attend but he has promised to send a representative.”

“We invited all people, from government to political parties, civil society, diplomats and friends. Some have confirmed, while some have not. Maybe they will just come. We have invited his friends and someone from Zambia will be guest of honour,” he said.

“I don’t know if we will ever get a man like Morgan. He was a unifier who was quick to forgive. Unlike Mugabe who kept grudges and seemed to hate a person including their shadow.

“You all know Morgan won elections in 2008 but they denied him victory. Even Mugabe admitted that Morgan won. However he (Tsvangirai) argued that he could not continue to create problems for the country by claiming victory so he agreed to a Government of National Unity for the sake of all of us. That should give you an idea of the kind of man we lost. I am certain every Zimbabwean, somehow finds inspiration in Morgan across the political divide,” Manase added.