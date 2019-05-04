Former Chegutu mayor dies

By Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma

Former Chegutu mayor and Zanu-PF’s Mashonaland West provincial member Martin Zimani has died. Zimani died on Thursday according to his son Victor.

However, Victor did not immediately disclose the cause of his father’s death and burial arrangements.

Zimani served as the first Zanu-PF Chegutu mayor post-2000 claiming the mayoral post from the MDC in 2006.

Condolence messages across political divide started pouring last night with the Chegutu Municipality availing a grave for the late City Father.

Incumbent mayor, Councillor Henry Muchatibaya disclosed the grave offer while describing the late Zimani as someone who tolerated everyone regardless of political difference.

“During his tenure as the mayor, he proved to be a very good man who was welcoming regardless of political affiliation. As Chegutu Municipality we will provide him with a grave and water bowser while we have availed transport to be used for his final resting place,” he said.

Mayor Muchatibaya described Zimani’s death as a great loss to council and the Chegutu community at large. The Herald