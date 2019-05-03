Rogue cop turns into armed robber

By Courtney Matende

A former police officer teamed up with his two brothers to rob two artisanal miners of a gold detector and two satchels worth a combined total of RTGS$6 000 at gun point.

Luckson Mutizira (25) was slapped with a 14-year prison sentence for the offence while his siblings Emmanuel and Simbarashe are still at large.

The court heard how he was arrested after his get-away vehicle had a tyre puncture following a high speed chase with the police.

His brothers escaped.

Luckson yesterday appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of robbery.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Msipa sentenced him to 14 years in jail and suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

Another year of his sentence was also suspended on condition he pays restitution of RTGS$950 before May 30.

Luckson told the court during trial that he stole the AK47 firearm which he was using to commit armed robberies from an unnamed Harare Police station.

It was the State’s case that on December 13, the complainant, Forget Dube, was walking with his young brother Adon near C-Mine turn off along the Mberengwa- Zvishavane road proceeding to Bricks Village also in Mberengwa.

The court heard that the two brothers were approached by Luckson who was with Emmanuel and Simbarashe.

Luckson invited Forget and Adon to their vehicle- a Silver Honda Fit- pretending to be inquiring on where gold was found in Mberengwa.

As Forget approached the vehicle, Luckson disembarked with the rifle and ordered Forget and Adon to drop a GPX gold detector and two satchels to the ground.

Forget and Adon complied out of fear and Luckson fired one shot into the air and ordered the brothers to run away before he took the GPX gold detector and two satchels, got into the car and drove off.

The court heard that on January 21, information was received leading to Luckson’s arrest after a police chase.

An AK47 rifle and a satchel were recovered.

The GPX gold detector was found at Luckson’s house in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

Mr Kelvin Guvheya appeared for the State. The Chronicle