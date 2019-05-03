Interview with Y2K Promotions Alex Mharapara

By Silvaa King

After a hectic Easter weekend from SAMA festival 2019 featuring Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Baba Harare, Tocky Vibes plus many more I managed to catch up with one of the main guys behind one of the biggest Zim UK Shows.

Silvaa King: Thanks for joining me on The Vibe sir. So who is Y2K Promotions and how did you come up with the name?

Alex: Y2K promotions is UK based company for music & arts. The company started in Year 2000 and hence Y2K

Silvaa King: How did you even come up with idea of SAMA Festival?

Alex: SAMA means Southern African Music & Arts and that idea came about to promote music, arts and culture in the Southern region of Africa…SADC. As the directors of Y2K are from Zimbabwe by origin to SAMA made sense



Silvaa King: When was Y2K first Established?

Alex: Y2K was established in year 2000 and registered with companies house later on

Silvaa King: How many people are in Y2K?

Alex: Y2K has 2 directors Alex Marapara and Fredrick Matenga and a strong team that support the cause



Silvaa King: When was you first ever show and who was on the line up?

Alex: First ever Y2K gig was in 2000 and we had local and other international established such as Dr Thomas Mapfumo etc



Silvaa King: How did you team up with Impala Car Rentals and whats it like working with them?

Alex: Most sponsors have contact to partner Y2K but we approach Impala Group Zim and realised we had same work ethic and vision and the rest is history. They are very professional and supportive, infact we both are



Silvaa King: How do you choose your artists when organising a show?

Alex: We take recommendations from our fans whom we communicate via our social handles. We also keep an eye on what’s going on in music industry. We feel SAMA also offers a platform for young artist to showcase their talent and unlock their potential but to give them that platform we also need established artists that can pull the crowd.



Silvaa King: On average how much would you say you would spend preparing for SAMA Fest ?

Alex: Every SAMA is different because the artists are different so the costs will never be the same but as a guide you need a budget in excess of £60K and therefore makes financial sense to engage sponsors



Silvaa King: What would you say are the advantages and disadvantages of organising your shows?

Alex: Our gigs are emotional and we kind of have an addiction (laughs) or we get a kick out of it. It’s showbizz, it’s exciting we get to know artist a bit more than a fan. We get more networking and other business opportunities. However it can be a very stressful project and we work under pressure to tight deadlines… Zvinofanira kutorira otherwise we will be in trouble from fans who also commit to attend our gigs as some travel from Europe and far, book flights and hotels as well as taking time off from work. So we have to deliver



Silvaa King: Besides SAMA fest is there any other events you do?

Alex: SAMA has already been launched in Zim in 2017 when we brought Busy Signal and that was hugely successful. We have a vision for SAMA Zim, SAMA SA, SAMA USA, SAMA Australia etc in one calendar year. So it’s a huge task. Other ideas are in pipeline which I cannot discuss yet



Silvaa King: Who would you say is the most difficult artist to work with?

Alex: Artists are never difficult but it’s how they are managed



Silvaa King: How do you plan which artist goes first or last?

Alex: Artist line is about making the event flow but sometimes they also want certain slots. However priority for is always given to young artist to gain as much attention as possible

Silvaa King: How do you deal with negative comments from people regarding you shows?

Alex: We take negative comments as positive criticism. It’s not easy sometimes because they are people who just hate or others could be rival promoters. It can be a very ruthless industry but we have also gained experience over the years. Sometimes you just have to put a thick skin and get on with it. We have seen promoters giving up which is a shame really cause we need more



Silvaa King: There seem to be a lot of Visa issues when it comes to artists coming into the UK has Y2K ever faced this problem and if you

did how did deal with it? If you didn’t what would you advise other fellow promoters?

Alex: VISA issues have also affected Y2K when we started and really it’s down to experience. It’s not an issue with us anymore. You just need to give it time cause UKBA can also have system upgrades and other glitches so just put applications 3 months in advance and you can’t go wrong and in case of refusal you still have 28 days to put an appeal and turn the decision



Silvaa King: As you currently hold the record for biggest Zim UK show what advice would you give other upcoming artists for a chance to be on SAMA fest?

To be on SAMA (Laughs) hapapindike zvekumhanya… For a young artist you got to have talent and work hard and be professional. For established artists it has to make financial sense as ultimately we are running a business

Silvaa King: How long does Y2K plan to keep SAMA Festival going for?

SAMA FESTIVAL UK is here to stay and we hope to be as big as Glastonbury and pass it own to younger generations when we hang our boots.. Legacy



Silvaa King: How do I apply for a JOB at Y2K promotions?

Alex: For work www.y2kpromotions.org and make an enquiry on website. We also have a Facebook page or just call 07525741060 / 07877196217



Y2K promotions has worked with Tuku, Mukanya, Winky D, Sulu, Jah P, Busy Signal, Bounty Killer, Bisade Ologunde aka Lagbaja, Mafikizolo etc

